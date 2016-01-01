Dr. Huynh accepts Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Huynh, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Huynh, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Huynh works at
Locations
-
1
James F Coleman Jr MD Inc12791 Newport Ave Ste 202, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 368-0808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huynh?
About Dr. Richard Huynh, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1255696415
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huynh works at
Dr. Huynh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.