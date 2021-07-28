Dr. Richard Hussong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hussong, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Hussong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hussong works at
Locations
Surgical Specialists25 Hospital Center Cmns Ste 100, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 681-9489
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussong?
I am an operating room nurse who has worked with Dt. Hossong and found him to be focused on his patients, seeking the best care with an optimal outcome. When my brother had issues with 2 months of lingering diagnoses, Dr. Hussong was consulted. Within days he was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer and I believe he would have continued to linger without his care. I would recommend this surgeon to anyone in the Lowcountry, he represents what healthcare should be.
About Dr. Richard Hussong, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tn
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Wright State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussong works at
Dr. Hussong has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.