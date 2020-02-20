Dr. Hussey III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Hussey III, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Hussey III, MD is a Dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Hussey III works at
Locations
Myrtle Beach Dermatology4573 Oleander Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 449-9140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am 85 years old and have seen so many doctors over the years that I have forgotten many names, however, one name tops my list and that is Dr. Hussy. His medical knowledge is excellent, his nature is the same. In all the years of seeing him, one never has to wait for but a few minutes to meet your appointment time. I do not know how he does it.
About Dr. Richard Hussey III, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1558365346
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussey III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussey III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussey III has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussey III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussey III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussey III.
