Dr. Richard Hung, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Hung works at The Center for ENT in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.