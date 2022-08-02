Overview

Dr. Richard Huggins, MD is a Dermatologist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Huggins works at Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One in Detroit, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.