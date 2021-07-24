Dr. Richard Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hsu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Hsu, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
Dr. Hsu works at
Locations
West Haven Vamc7 Germantown Rd Ste 2B, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (475) 206-0440
Southern Connecticut Vascular Center495 Hawley Ln Ste 2A, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 375-2861
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Hsu listened to me after multiple drs told me I did not have MALS. He is kind and you can tell he really cares about his patients. Tim (his PA) is amazing and does great post op care. Susan, his NP, is experienced and listens too. I would not have trusted anyone else with my MALS surgery. The team at Stamford is amazing, too. I was his MALS surgery #525. He is very blunt and says it as it is, but is kind and wants to see his patients thrive again. He also answers lots of questions. There is even a Facebook group for his MALS patients.
About Dr. Richard Hsu, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
