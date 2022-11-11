See All Family Doctors in Geneva, IL
Dr. Richard Hrdlicka, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Richard Hrdlicka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Geneva, IL. They completed their residency with West Suburban Hosp

Dr. Hrdlicka works at Geneva Cntr for Allrgy/Family/IntgrtvMedcn in Geneva, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Geneva Cntr for Allrgy/Family/IntgrtvMedcn
    2800 Keslinger Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-1900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 11, 2022
    My daughters and I first started seeing Dr. Hrdlicka for allergies about ten years ago. We now see him for everything from annual exams and bloodwork to ADHD treatments. I really like how knowledgeable he is with both modern medicine and wholistic treatments. He is such a good listener and personable. It is so easy to call up and get a last minute appointment and there is very little wait time in the waiting room. (One of my biggest pet peeves with Drs is how much time is spent on the phone scheduling an appointment and then waiting to be seen in the waiting room and exam room. Ugh!). He is also very conscience of the high cost of medical care and will help me find low cost providers for both tests performed and prescriptions filled.
    About Dr. Richard Hrdlicka, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164595146
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Suburban Hosp
    Residency

