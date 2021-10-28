Overview

Dr. Richard Houk, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Houk works at Dr. Carla Fabiola Gamarra-Hilburn, MD in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.