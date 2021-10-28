Dr. Richard Houk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Houk, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Houk Rheumatology9101 Kanis Rd Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-6366
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
My experience with Dr. Houk has been outstanding and very helpful to me.
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Houk has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
