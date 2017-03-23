Overview

Dr. Richard Horowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Horowitz works at Steven W. Seiden, MD in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.