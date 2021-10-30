Dr. Richard Horan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Horan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Horan, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwood, MA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Brigham and Womens Hospital
Dr. Horan works at
Locations
1
Dermatology Associates LLC - Norwood, MA128 Carnegie Row Ste 202, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 762-5858
2
Dermatology Associates LLC - Foxborough9 Payson Rd Ste 225, Foxborough, MA 02035 Directions (781) 762-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horan?
Very knowledgeable and easy to talk to. Thorough in his examination and talks to you plainly
About Dr. Richard Horan, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Portuguese
- 1164412383
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Massachusetts General Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horan accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horan works at
Dr. Horan has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis Due to Drugs , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Horan speaks Portuguese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Horan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.