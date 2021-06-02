Overview

Dr. Richard Hood, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hood works at Institute For Orthopaedic Sgy in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.