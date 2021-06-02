Dr. Hood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Hood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Hood, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hood works at
Locations
1
Institute for Orthopaedic Sx & Sports Medicine8350 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 482-5399
2
Institute For Ortho Sgy/Sprtmed10201 Arcos Ave Ste 206, Estero, FL 33928 Directions (239) 482-5399
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hood and the staff are great - warm and friendly yet very professional. I have very good results from the procedure Dr Hood performed on my neck - more pain free than I expected.
About Dr. Richard Hood, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083615272
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hood works at
Dr. Hood has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hood speaks Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
