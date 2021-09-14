Dr. Richard Holub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Holub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Holub, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Neurological Associates of Albany PC760 Madison Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 449-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very good to me and good with me after being a bit off putting in our first interviews.
About Dr. Richard Holub, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holub has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Holub. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holub.
