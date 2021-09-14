Overview

Dr. Richard Holub, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Holub works at Neurological Associates of Albany PC in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.