Dr. Richard Holevas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holevas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Holevas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Holevas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Holevas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orange Coast Urology520 Superior Ave Ste 240, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 646-1131
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holevas?
I have been seeing Dr. Holevas since 2010. I have been on a PSA watch since that period of time. I have had 3 biopsies, the last of which showed signs of progression. I was referred to Dr. Paul Kim, Radiation Oncologist in Tustin. I cannot thank Dr. Holevas and Dr. Kim for pushing me forward. These two Drs. and the best I have ever seen. Their staffs are outstanding, alway very professional and they provide honest communication. I have completed my treatments with androgen blockers and radiation. I'm a lucky guy, Thank you, you're the best.
About Dr. Richard Holevas, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1295807436
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holevas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holevas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holevas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holevas works at
Dr. Holevas has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holevas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holevas speaks Portuguese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Holevas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holevas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holevas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holevas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.