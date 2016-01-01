Dr. Richard Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hoffman, MD
Dr. Richard Hoffman, MD is an Invasive Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Invasive Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Richard L. Hoffman, M.D.1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 710, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (310) 273-0943
- 2 201 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 484-7800
Beverly Hills Office9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 203, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 273-0943
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Hoffman, MD
- Invasive Cardiology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent Medical Center
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoffman speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
