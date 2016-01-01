Overview

Dr. Richard Hoffman, MD is an Invasive Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Invasive Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Hoffman works at Richard L. Hoffman, M.D. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.