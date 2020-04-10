Dr. Hoffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Hoffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Hoffer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from Drexel University.
Dr. Hoffer works at
Locations
The Villages Health Specialty Care1050 Old Camp Rd Ste 100, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 674-1760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
This is the first psychiatrist who actually listens and cares about your health instead of just pushing meds . I am so happy I moved here and am able to see him I highly recommend him
About Dr. Richard Hoffer, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1760461081
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.