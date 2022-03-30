Dr. Richard Hofacker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hofacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hofacker, DPM
Dr. Richard Hofacker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF AKRON / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Richard M. Hofacker Inc.50 Sand Run Rd, Akron, OH 44313 Directions (330) 836-7475
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hofacker is always very reliable, kind, and helpful. We greatly appreciate him and highly recommend him.
- Podiatry
- English, German
- 1356319917
- UNIVERSITY OF AKRON / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Hofacker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hofacker accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hofacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hofacker has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hofacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hofacker speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hofacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hofacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hofacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hofacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.