Dr. Richard Hodnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hodnett, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Hodnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 115 Jensen Ct Ste 201, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (818) 817-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodnett?
About Dr. Richard Hodnett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1518084904
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodnett. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.