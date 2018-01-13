Dr. Hodin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Hodin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Hodin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923
Brigham And Women's Hospital
Massachusetts General Hospital
North Shore Medical Center
I cannot say enough about Dr. . Hodin. I was given a very different prognosis by another doctor at another institution. I went to Dr. Hodin for a second opinion, and I am so happy I did. He is very informative, caring and a truly wonderful surgeon. I am two weeks post op from colon surgery, I am feeling great and I owe it all to Dr. Hodin. I would recommend him to anyone who needs a colon-rectal sureon. He is truly a remarkable surgeon.
