Overview

Dr. Richard Hodin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Hodin works at Massachusetts General Hospital NEUR in Boston, MA with other offices in Danvers, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.