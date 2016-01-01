Dr. Richard Hinojosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinojosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hinojosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Hinojosa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Facultad de Medicinea - Universidad de Monterrey and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Locations
Bay Area Kidney Disease Physicians614 Furman Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 268-3764
Dr. Richard Hinojosa, MD613 Elizabeth St Ste 512, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 844-8727
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Hinojosa, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1265466544
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School
- University Of Texas Medical School
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Facultad de Medicinea - Universidad de Monterrey
- Nephrology
