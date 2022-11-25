See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Richard Hill, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Richard Hill, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.

Dr. Hill works at Comprehensive Psychological Svs in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Cocaine Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Psychological Services
    Comprehensive Psychological Services
    828 Greenbrier Pkwy Ste 210, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Cocaine Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Cocaine Addiction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Nov 25, 2022
    DR. Hill explains his treatment plan with you very well and doesn't rush you. Makes sure you are feeling ok before the end of the appointment.
    Moe — Nov 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Richard Hill, MD
    About Dr. Richard Hill, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295823672
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. Vincents Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Dr. Richard Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hill works at Comprehensive Psychological Svs in Chesapeake, VA.

    Dr. Hill has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Cocaine Addiction, and more.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods.

