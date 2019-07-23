Dr. Richard Hill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hill, DO
Dr. Richard Hill, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Lab Doctor1425 SE 17th St Ste A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 530-4447
Dr. Hill is great! He and his staff are very attentive and respectful and they work well together to keep things running smoothly which, as a patient, makes the experience so much better
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205160215
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
