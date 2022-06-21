Overview

Dr. Richard Hilker is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.



Dr. Hilker works at Richard M. Hilker Dpm PC in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.