See All Podiatrists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Richard Hilker Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Hilker

Podiatry
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Hilker is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Dr. Hilker works at Richard M. Hilker Dpm PC in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
6 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard M. Hilker Dpm PC
    10323 Dawsons Creek Blvd Bldg 10C, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 490-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dupont Hospital
  • Lutheran Downtown Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hilker?

    Jun 21, 2022
    I was nervous having had the same procedure done at different doctors office. Was very grateful the staff was professional with me dealing with hypersensitivity. The doctor helped to distract me and was kind. The assistant gave me a great care package with ample products needed and instructions that she verbally told me as well. I highly recommend!
    Lisa — Jun 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Hilker
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Hilker?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hilker to family and friends

    Dr. Hilker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hilker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Hilker.

    About Dr. Richard Hilker

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487637377
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Hilker is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hilker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hilker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hilker works at Richard M. Hilker Dpm PC in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hilker’s profile.

    Dr. Hilker has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Hilker?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.