Overview

Dr. Richard Heuer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.



Dr. Heuer works at St. Mary's Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in Huntington, WV with other offices in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.