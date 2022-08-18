Dr. Richard Heuer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heuer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Heuer, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Heuer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Locations
-
1
St Marys Cvt Surgery2828 1st Ave Ste 200, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 399-7530
-
2
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates of Lake Cumberland350 Hospital Way Ste 444, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 451-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely skilled & talented surgeon. Confident, humble, articulate. great bedside manner. Couldn’t ask for any more.
About Dr. Richard Heuer, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- Jackson Mem Hosptial
- Usc Los Angeles Co Med Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heuer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heuer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Heuer has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heuer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Heuer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heuer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heuer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heuer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.