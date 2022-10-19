See All Plastic Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Richard Hess, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
5 (109)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Hess, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.

Dr. Hess works at Hess & Sandeen Plastic Surgery in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Richard N Hess MD Facs PC
    7436 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 297-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 19, 2022
    Thank you for opening my eyes, Dr. Hess - literally! My blepharoplasty procedure was all I hoped for - fast, successful, and with local anesthesia, very affordable. Dr. Hess and his staff were great, healing was quick, and within a couple months I was ready to celebrate our big wedding anniversary … looking great.
    — Oct 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Richard Hess, MD
    About Dr. Richard Hess, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881682631
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Rochester
    Residency
    Internship
    • Phoenix Integrat Surg Res Pgrm
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Hess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hess has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hess works at Hess & Sandeen Plastic Surgery in Tucson, AZ.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

