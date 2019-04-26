Dr. Herzog has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Herzog, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Herzog, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Herzog works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore OB/GYN3629 BELL BLVD, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 224-5800
-
2
North Shore University Hospital21410 24th Ave, Bayside, NY 11360 Directions (718) 224-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herzog?
He is amazing. He is never on time because he never rushes you. always spends time with you. patient and answers all your questions. Always calls back even if it is after hours. Calm and collected during emergency birth situations and always a great results. one of the best obgyn.
About Dr. Richard Herzog, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1770667180
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herzog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herzog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herzog works at
Dr. Herzog has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herzog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzog. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzog.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herzog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herzog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.