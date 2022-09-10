Dr. Richard Hershberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hershberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Hershberger, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hershberger works at
Locations
-
1
Sarasota Vascular Specialists600 N Cattlemen Rd Ste 220, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 274-4256Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hershberger?
I HAVE BEEN GOING TO HIM FOR ABOUT 5 YEARS NOW AND HE IS A GREAT DOCTOR
About Dr. Richard Hershberger, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1497959225
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hershberger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hershberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hershberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hershberger works at
Dr. Hershberger has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hershberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.