Overview

Dr. Richard Herrscher, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Herrscher works at AIR Care in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.