Overview

Dr. Richard Herron, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. Herron works at CHI St. Joseph Health Primary Care Rock Prairie in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.