Overview

Dr. Richard Hernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 64 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.



Dr. Hernandez works at Alamo Osteopathic Phys/Srgns in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.