Dr. Richard Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Hernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Gastro Health - Killian9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 274-0808
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Hernandez was very attentive and answered all my questions on my first visit to him. During this time of pandemic concern, I was pleased to see that the waiting room only had one or two people waiting at a time. The office staff were extremely helpful and answered any question I had. The wait time was not unreasonable but I did have to wait to be called in and then for a short time in the exam room. Dr. Hernandez was very personable as well.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1235104167
- Charity Hosp/Tulane
- Charity Hospital
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.