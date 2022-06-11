Overview

Dr. Richard Herman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Herman works at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

