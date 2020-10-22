Overview

Dr. Richard Herlihy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Herlihy works at Oklahoma Multi Specialty Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.