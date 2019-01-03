Dr. Herdener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Herdener, MD
Dr. Richard Herdener, MD is a Dermatologist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Chesnut MD510 S Cowley St Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 456-8444
Axis Spine Center1334 N Whitman Ln Ste 200, Liberty Lake, WA 99019 Directions (509) 606-5310
Marianne Carroll DO PA120 S Olive Ave Ste 116, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 223-6268
He did wonders for my skin and so happy I went to him
