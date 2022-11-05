See All Ophthalmologists in North Little Rock, AR
Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Richard Henry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine.

Dr. Henry works at Little Rock Eye Clinic in North Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Little Rock Eye Clinic Llp
    4104 Richards Rd, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-5658

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2022
    I have seen many eye doctors in my 68 years of having weak eyesight. Dr. Henry is the only one who was able to get me the correct prescription. He is always friendly and very professional.
    Wanda Vickers — Nov 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Richard Henry, MD
    About Dr. Richard Henry, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1679514343
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henry works at Little Rock Eye Clinic in North Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Henry’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

