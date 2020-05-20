Dr. Richard Hempstead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hempstead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hempstead, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Hempstead, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Hempstead works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Richard W. Hempstead MD PA509 S Main St Ste B, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 525-0505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hempstead?
A dry wit and welcome efficiency. THANKS Doc!
About Dr. Richard Hempstead, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1730142191
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hempstead has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hempstead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hempstead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hempstead works at
Dr. Hempstead has seen patients for Shingles, Contact Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hempstead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hempstead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hempstead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hempstead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hempstead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.