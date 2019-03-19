Dr. Hellander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Hellander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Hellander, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Hellander works at
Locations
-
1
CamCare Family Medicine817 Federal St, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 583-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Camcare Hlth. Corp. Clementon Office121 White Horse Pike, Clementon, NJ 08021 Directions (856) 583-2400
-
3
Camcare Health Corp.2610 Federal St, Camden, NJ 08105 Directions (856) 583-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hellander?
Dr. Hellander is THE FIRST physician I have encountered whom I feel is completely trustworthy in being my caregiver. I highly recommend him and am grateful for him. The ality of care, thoughtful advice, thorough attention to detail, and compassion he gives in his work made me realize just how much I had never received prior to his care. He gave me my quality of life back. I truly appreciate him and have the utmost respect for the level of professionalism and compassion he displays. 100% pleased.
About Dr. Richard Hellander, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1003846932
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hellander accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hellander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hellander works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.