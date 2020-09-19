Overview

Dr. Richard Head, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Head works at Metro Neurology Ltd. in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.