Dr. Richard Head, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Head, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Head works at
Locations
Metro Neurology Ltd.10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 391B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 843-8222
Professional Pain Physicians10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 404, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 843-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Head?
Dr Head is a great doctor!! He helped me with migraines and he is caring and sensitive.
About Dr. Richard Head, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Head has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Head accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Head has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Head works at
Dr. Head has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Head on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Head. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Head.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Head, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Head appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.