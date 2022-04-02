Dr. Richard Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hayes, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Hayes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Dr Richard M Hayes4801 W Peterson Ave Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 777-0078
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He talks funny phrases in Korean that he learned from Korean speaking nurses in New York such as "Help me! I am in pain" with a Korean grandmas' accent. I always think it is very endearing and make feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Richard Hayes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104924638
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
