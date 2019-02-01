Overview

Dr. Richard Haydel Sr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE C WALLACE STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Haydel Sr works at Haydel Family Practice in Houma, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.