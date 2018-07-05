Overview

Dr. Richard Havunjian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Havunjian works at Eye Care Medical Center in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.