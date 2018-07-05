Dr. Havunjian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Havunjian, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Havunjian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Locations
Los Angelus Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery1510 S Central Ave Ste 530, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 548-5858
Third Street Surgery Center420 E 3rd St Ste 110, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Directions (213) 617-9194
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Very conscientious and capable eye doctor. Did a great job reassuring my grandmother who was terrified of eye surgery. Did a great job on her cataract, so that my grandma is very happy and can’t wait to have her second eye fixed.
About Dr. Richard Havunjian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
- 1851475594
Education & Certifications
- NIH Bethesda
- Jules Stein Eye Institute - UCLA
- Stanford University Hospital
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Havunjian accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Havunjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Havunjian has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Havunjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Havunjian speaks Arabic, Armenian, Russian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Havunjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havunjian.
