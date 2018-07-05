See All Ophthalmologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Richard Havunjian, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Havunjian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Havunjian works at Eye Care Medical Center in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Los Angelus Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery
    1510 S Central Ave Ste 530, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 548-5858
    Third Street Surgery Center
    420 E 3rd St Ste 110, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 617-9194

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Neovascularization
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Retinal Neovascularization
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Jul 05, 2018
    Very conscientious and capable eye doctor. Did a great job reassuring my grandmother who was terrified of eye surgery. Did a great job on her cataract, so that my grandma is very happy and can’t wait to have her second eye fixed.
    George Ashobyan in Los Angeles, CA — Jul 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Havunjian, MD
    About Dr. Richard Havunjian, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
    • 1851475594
    Education & Certifications

    • NIH Bethesda
    • Jules Stein Eye Institute - UCLA
    • Stanford University Hospital
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Havunjian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Havunjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Havunjian has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Havunjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Havunjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havunjian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havunjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havunjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

