Dr. Richard Hatch, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Hatch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.

Dr. Hatch works at CSRA Womens Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Miscarriages, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CSRA Womens Health
    820 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 1B, Augusta, GA 30901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 432-0606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Miscarriages
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 16, 2021
    Through the entire pregnancy and delivery I had the best experience with Dr. Hatch! I’m just so happy I found him! He listens, explains everything and is very respectful!
    About Dr. Richard Hatch, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679528731
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hatch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatch has seen patients for Miscarriages, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

