Dr. Richard Haskell, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Haskell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from Res 4-UCLA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Newport Beach Office415 Old Newport Blvd Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 548-9611Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for over 15 years . He is a 10 plus .I would be lost without him.He is a doctors, doctor. A true professional,in every way.I owe my life to him.He's not only my physician but also my friend.
About Dr. Richard Haskell, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1992794465
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Res 4-UCLA
- Stanford University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haskell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haskell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haskell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haskell has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haskell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Haskell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haskell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haskell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haskell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.