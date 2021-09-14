Overview

Dr. Richard Harper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Harper works at Neurosurgical Group of Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.