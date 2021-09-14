Dr. Richard Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Harper, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Harper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Harper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Group of Texas - Texas Medical Center6560 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-1211Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?
Back surgery
About Dr. Richard Harper, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1174516116
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper works at
Dr. Harper has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.