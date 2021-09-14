See All Neurosurgeons in Houston, TX
Overview

Dr. Richard Harper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Harper works at Neurosurgical Group of Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Group of Texas - Texas Medical Center
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-1211
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Richard Harper, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174516116
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harper works at Neurosurgical Group of Texas in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Harper’s profile.

    Dr. Harper has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

