Overview

Dr. Richard Harkaway, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Roxborough Memorial Hospital and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Harkaway works at Drexel Obstetrics & Gynecology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.