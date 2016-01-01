Overview

Dr. Richard Hanna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire.



Dr. Hanna works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Barron, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.