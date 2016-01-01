Dr. Richard Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Hanna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire.
Locations
Mayo Clinic Health Systems - Eau Claire1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Directions (715) 350-8224
Mayo Clinic Health System - Barron1222 E Woodland Ave, Barron, WI 54812 Directions (715) 254-8116Thursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Hanna, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
