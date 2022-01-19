Overview

Dr. Richard Handler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Handler works at Vero Renal Associates in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.