Dr. Richard Handler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Handler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Vero Renal Associates777 37th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 562-3234
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
I am so grateful to Dr. Handler for figuring out what was wrong with me when multiple physicians in the past did not. It turned out that I had a genetic disorder that was causing a multitude of problems. Other doctors just looked at one thing at a time. Dr. Handler took the time to look at the whole list of problems, did some testing that revealed the genetic disorder causing all of the problems. Now, finally, after years of issues, Dr. Handler has diagnosed the underlying problem and follows up routinely to help keep the related issues under control.
About Dr. Richard Handler, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1932158235
- University of Florida
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Washington University
- Binghamton University
- Nephrology
