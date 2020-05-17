Overview

Dr. Richard Han, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Han works at CAMC Cardiology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Stenosis, Aortic Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.