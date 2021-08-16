Overview

Dr. Richard Hammoud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Hammoud works at Westborn Medical Clinic in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Westland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.