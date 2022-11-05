Dr. Richard Hammond, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hammond, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Hammond, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Appleton, WI.
Dr. Hammond works at
La Salle Clinic Laboratory1531 S Madison St, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 996-3700
Ascension Medical Group740 DEERWOOD AVE, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 727-4265
Ascension Medical Group - Main Street101 Main St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 628-9727
Ascension Medical Group- Fox Valley Wisconsin Inc1420 Algoma St, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 727-4200
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I originally went to a different podiatrist and found that doctor’s accent to be very hard to understand. So when it came to scheduling a follow up appointment, it was with Dr Hammond. I didn’t mind since I didn’t care for the previous doctor. Dr Hammond was absolutely wonderful! Knew exactly what was wrong and took the time to explain it to me. He was so easy to understand. I had ankle surgery and he was very thorough with explaining everything that he did. I don’t know what is up with some of these previous comments. But Dr Hammond was absolutely fantastic and I highly recommend him!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1457328320
Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
