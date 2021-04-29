Overview

Dr. Richard Hammond, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Western University - Health Sciences CA|Western University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Logan Regional Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Hammond works at Ogden Clinic - North - General Surgery in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.